Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,999 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.32% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $723,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

