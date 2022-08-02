Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CNI opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

