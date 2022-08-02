Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.18.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,974 shares of company stock valued at $138,936,192.

CNR opened at C$162.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$132.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

