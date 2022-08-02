Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

