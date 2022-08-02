Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $32.39 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

