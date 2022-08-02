Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 205,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.98.

Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities

About Canadian Utilities

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $126,461 in the last quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

