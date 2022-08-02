Cano Health (CANO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Trading Up 1.5 %

CANO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,296. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 83.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.