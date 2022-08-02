Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.0 %

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

