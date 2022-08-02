Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $517,097.67

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $517,097.67 and $199,881.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

