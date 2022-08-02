Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 11,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 6,508,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

