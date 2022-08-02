Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CWST opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.