Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

