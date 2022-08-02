Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance
CWST opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.