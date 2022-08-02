Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,948,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,914,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CPAR stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.