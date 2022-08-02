Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

CPRX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 5,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.