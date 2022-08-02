Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.77

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 7363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,388,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 437,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

