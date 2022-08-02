Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.09. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.91. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

