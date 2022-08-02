CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

