CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 4.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CDW worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDW Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Read More
