CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $214.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.14.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW
CDW Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
See Also
