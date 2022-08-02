CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $214.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4,683.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $253,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 67.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.