CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $192.00 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $192.00 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.