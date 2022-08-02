Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells $7,926,400.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 21st, John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $4.74 on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,729. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,853,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

