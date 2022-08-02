CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.