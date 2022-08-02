Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues Earnings Results

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -470.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Centerspace

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 52.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

