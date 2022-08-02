Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $32.51

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $33.59. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 13,846 shares changing hands.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

