Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CENX opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
