Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.91. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

