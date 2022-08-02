CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.47.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $95.81. 36,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,743.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

