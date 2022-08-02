CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CGI were worth $45,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,156. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

