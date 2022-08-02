Chainswap (ASAP) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $433,702.29 and $160.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.