Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.28. Approximately 90,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 609,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Champion Iron Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Champion Iron Announces Dividend

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

