ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Cap of $31,850.74

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $31,850.74 and approximately $159.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

