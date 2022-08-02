Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.