Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.27 million.
Shares of CHKP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.39. 24,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,928. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
