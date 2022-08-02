Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.27 million.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.39. 24,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,928. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

