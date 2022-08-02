Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Up 42.8% in July

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

