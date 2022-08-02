Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Lessened by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,617 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $130,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $31,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,405,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $11,621,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. William Blair cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Chegg Stock Up 0.1 %

Chegg stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.