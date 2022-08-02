Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.00. 208,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,829. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock valued at $92,371,473. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

