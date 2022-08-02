Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00631858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

