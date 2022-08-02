Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,777. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $192.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

