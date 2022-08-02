China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,034,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 3,276,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,174.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded China Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

Shares of CHOLF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

Further Reading

