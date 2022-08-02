China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.09.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

