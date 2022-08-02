Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $4,746,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock opened at $1,557.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,427.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,824.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

