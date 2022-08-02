Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $1.72

Chonk (CHONK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00007441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $67,124.13 and $704.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Chonk

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.