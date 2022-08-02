CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $29.39.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.
Insider Activity at CHS
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.