CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Insider Activity at CHS

About CHS

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

