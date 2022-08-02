CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 28,916 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $69,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 10,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,570. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

