CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 19,203 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $312,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 796,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

