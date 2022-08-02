CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $444.69 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,075 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.36% of Sun Life Financial worth $444,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

