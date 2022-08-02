CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $56.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $533.20. 1,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

