CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $62.40 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 41,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.