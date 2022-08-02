CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,654 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.46% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $48,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

