CIBC Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.13. 998,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at C$29,162,102.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.